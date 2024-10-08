A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a crossbow was fired at a house.

The 50-year-old was arrested at the scene of the incident on Victoria Avenue in Hull at around 10.40pm on Monday, 7 October.

Damage could be seen to the windows and door of the property.

Nobody was hurt and Humberside Police say those involved knew each other.

The man remains in custody where he is also being held on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Detectives are appealing for video footage of the incident.

Det Insp Jason Gourley said: "Thankfully nobody was physically harmed however the occupants have understandably been left shaken by the events of yesterday evening."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.