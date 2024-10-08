A man has been arrested after a 100mph police chase ended when a car crashed into railings.

Police were called to the Acomb are of York at around 11pm on Monday over reports of a car being driven in suspicious circumstances.

As a patrol car drove along Holgate Road, a Vauxhall Insignia started speeding towards officers, North Yorkshire Police said.

The car drove on the wrong side of the road, reaching speeds of more than 100mph, before crashing into a barrier on the approach to the Arkham Bar roundabout.

The driver then ran off.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen for breath analysis.

