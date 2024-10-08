Police have carried out a crackdown on cars blocking pavements in part of Huddersfield.

Officers from the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) issued nine tickets to drivers for causing an unnecessary obstruction.

It followed complaints from the public about inconsiderate parking, the team said.

Patrols were carried St Thomas Road, Manchester Road, BlackMoorfoot Road, Dryclough Road, Newsome Road and Halifax Old Road.

In a post on Facebook the NPT published pictures of several cars blocking the footpath.

It said: "Words of advice were given to residents and nine FPN [fixed penalty notice] tickets were issued for unnecessary obstruction.

"We will continue to monitor these issues."

