A police officer who said "I know I shouldn't" as he pinned a woman down has been found guilty of trying to rape her.

Jonathan Holmes was a West Yorkshire police constable when he was accused of the attempted rape and sexual assault of a woman in her own home on 28 October, 2021.

The 24-year-old had previously had consensual sexual activity with the woman, but had been told that day that she did not want anything to happen.

Leeds Crown Court heard were in bed together, but when the woman said she "wasn't going to do anything" Holmes persisted.

He "pinned down [the woman] and got on top of her" before attempting to force her to perform a sex act on him, prosecutor Jeremy Hill-Baker said.

Holmes told the woman: "I know I'm a police officer so I shouldn't, but I don't know if it will cross the line of rape."

Jurors at Leeds Crown Court heard that after the attack, Holmes tried to enlist a friend to help him evade justice and to lie to officers for him.

In messages after the incident, the woman told Holmes: "I don't see how this can be taken out of context. There is only one way I perceive it to have happened. I don't see how you can justify yourself in any way... I'm embarrassed I let it happen... I just want to delete you, just delete anything you have of me."

She went on to say: "I don't think working in law enforcement is for you. I thought you was a really nice lad until last night. I made it clear to begin with nothing was going to happen..."

Holmes told police he apologised for how his actions made her feel.

But he claimed the woman had lied and consented to what had happened.

Holmes, of Trenam Park Drive in Bradford, was found guilty of attempted rape, sexual assault and perverting the course of justice.

He's due to be sentenced on 8 November at Bradford Crown Court.

