Bones and traces of clothing thought to date back to the 14th century have been uncovered during town centre roadworks.

The artefacts were found during resurfacing work at the market place in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

Sheep and pig bones, strips of leather and wooden stakes are some of the items being analysed after nine medieval pits were discovered.

A team of archaeologists were summoned to work alongside builders to keep a record of potential remains.

The roadworks have been stopped while a full search is carried out.

Principal archaeologist Peter Row said: “The remains are particularly significant as they are waterlogged, meaning that organic items, which would normally rot away, have survived.”

The team have also discovered remains of walls and foundations of buildings.

Mr Row said: “The market place may have originally formed the outer bailey of the castle, which might explain its unusual, semi-circular shape.”

Nine pits were uncovered and any further discoveries will hopefully be displayed in Richmondshire Museum.

Cllr Keane Duncan, of North Yorkshire Council, said: “This is an incredibly fascinating and unexpected discovery for us in the cobbled market place of Richmond, which boasts a long and rich history.

“We have rightly halted our highways works to allow the archaeologists to carry out a thorough search of the area and see what further secrets they uncover beneath the road.

“We appreciate this is delaying the resurfacing works taking place on the route through the town centre and apologise for the inconvenience this is causing."

