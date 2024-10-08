Play Brightcove video

Logan Birkhead and Ben Kitchingman spoke to ITV Calendar presenters Lara Rostron and Ian White

A man who led a seven-day mission to rescue a dog trapped underground has spoken of his "two bonuses in one week" after he also became a father to a newborn baby.

Ben Kitchingman rallied a team of volunteers to save Rose the terrier after she fell around 15ft through a 12-inch gap in rocks off Dudley Crescent in Mixenden, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, on Thursday 26 September.

He slept in his van on site while they used cutting and breaking equipment to remove tons of rock - all while awaiting the imminent birth of his daughter.

He said: "It was mad, I was running on no sleep. We started on Friday and worked pretty much all the week through.

"Come to Monday and I had to knock it on the head because I promised I would fit the car seat to get ready for [my baby] coming."

Ben managed to get to the hospital for his partner's caesarean-section on Tuesday afternoon, where he welcomed the arrival of daughter Willow.

But then he quickly returned to Dudley Crescent to continue the dig for Rose. He said: "As soon as we knew we could get food to [Rose], we were adamant we were getting her out."

Rose was eventually pulled from the ground on Thursday - almost exactly a week after she became trapped.

Asked how it felt to have become a father at the same time, Ben said: "Amazing, two bonuses in one week."

Rose's owner, 12-year-old Logan Birkhead, said he was left feeling "depressed" when he initially found out his beloved dog had become stuck.

He said: "On the first day I didn't hear her barking a lot so I thought she might've passed away.

"But then when Ben came she started barking a lot and I had some hope she would make it out."

Ben added: "There was a point where we thought we weren't getting her out - we hadn't heard her for about 14 hours. My heart sank.

"I set off home, but then Logan's dad rang me and said he could hear her so I came straight back."

A photo of Rose and Logan cuddled up in bed together was shared on social media after their reunion.

Ben said: "Seeing that photo made it well worth every hour and minute we spent working to get her out.

"The picture just meant everything, it was class. Seeing Logan's smile made it all worthwhile."

