A man has been charged with attempted murder after a crossbow was fired at a house in Hull.

Andrew Woollen, 50, was arrested at the scene of the incident on Victoria Avenue at around 10.40pm on Monday, 7 October.

Officers had received a call from a member of the public with concerns that a man was in possession of a weapon.

Woollen, of Perth Street in Hull, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of a bladed article in a public place and production of a class B drug.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 9 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.