A family had a fright when they discovered a 3ft (1m) long snake hiding under their sofa.

A wildlife park in Lincolnshire received a call from a "distraught" woman in Boston who had spotted the large reptile's head poking out in her living room.

Ark Wildlife & Dinosaur Park in Stickney were sent to the house on Sunday, 6 October, where they found the family of four hiding from the snake in the garden.

The snake was hiding under the sofa. Credit: MEN Media

The snake was quickly identified as a harmless but non-native Florida Kingsnake. It's believed to be a pet that escaped from its home in search of warmth.

Michelle Mintram, who owns the wildlife park, said: "The snake, temporarily named Mickey after one of Florida's most famous, was taken back to the Ark to be warmed up and given a health check.

"Apart from a small sore patch on his nose, Mickey appears to be in good health despite his ordeal and has already eaten at the Ark."

She is now appealing for the owner of the snake to come forward. If no one does, she says 'Mickey' will stay at the wildlife park.

