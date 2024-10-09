Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock has been found dead in a pool at his home in Greece.

The Greek Super League confirmed the news on social media tonight, 9 October.

The 31-year-old played over 200 games for the Blades during his seven years at Bramall Lane, winning two promotions to the Premier League.

In a statement online, his former club said: "Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock. "The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. "The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends."

Across the Steel City, Sheffield Wednesday paid tribute to Baldock. "Absolutely heartbreaking news," the club said online."Our sincere condolences are with George’s family, friends and former colleagues on and off the pitch at Sheffield United."

The England national team have also paid their respects, saying "We're thinking of George's family, friends and team-mates at club and country at this difficult time."

George joined Greek side Panathinakos in the summer and played for them at the weekend.

