Joe Root becomes England's leading Test run-scorer overtaking Sir Alastair Cook

Joe Root has overtaken Sir Alastair Cook as England's leading Test match run-scorer of all time.

The 33-year-old moved past Cook's haul of 12,472 during day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan.

The Yorkshireman arrived in the country needing 71 to take top spot and got there in his first innings.

Root assumed the mantle with a check drive for four off Aamer Jamal, moving fifth on the all-time list in his 147th Test appearance – 14 fewer than Cook managed before his retirement in 2018.

The moment was marked in low-key fashion, unnoticed by the local fans and celebrated with a touch of gloves with batting partner Ben Duckett and a pat on the shoulder.

It was sorely needed after he came to the crease with England on four for one in reply to Pakistan’s bumper score of 556.

Their position looked considerably healthier as they went into the lunch interval on 232 for two, Root unbeaten on 72, Duckett racing along to 80 not out in just 67 balls and Zak Crawley back in the pavilion for 78.

There is plenty still to do for England to shore up their position fully but, regardless of how the game pans out, Root’s efforts will stand the test of time.

In August he bested another of Cook’s proudest achievements, levelling then overtaking his record of 33 Test centuries with back-to-back hundreds against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

Root, from Sheffield, will now be looking to overtake the world record - behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13,289) and Rahul Dravid (13,288).

His achievement was hailed by current England captain Stokes, who is out in Pakistan but missing the first Test through injury.

“The selflessness that he has is an incredible attribute for him,” Stokes said in a video released by the England and Wales Cricket Board on the social media site X.

“He always puts the team first, and the fact that he’s got so many runs is just a bonus for us. He’s an incredible player.

“It’s going to take a long, long time for someone to come in and break that record. Just a great bloke. And an unbelievable feat to score that many runs.

“But the non-selfishness that he possesses is one thing I think sets him above or sets him apart from anybody else who is going to play for England for a long time.”

