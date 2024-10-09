A major motorway in West Yorkshire has been closed after a lorry overturned across the central reservation.

The M62 is fully shut westbound and partially-closed eastbound between J29 Lofthouse and J30 Rothwell.

The crash involved an HGV and a large number of glass bottles have spilt out and across the westbound carriageway.

National Highways said: "Trapped traffic is being released but there are likely to be long delays and heavy congestion with traffic building through peak times.

"Recovery of the vehicle and subsequent clean-up operation is likely to be protracted."

Emergency services are on the scene and d rivers are advised to plan ahead and avoid the area.

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.