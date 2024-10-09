Two staff members who saved school children in Sheffield from a glass attack have received awards for their bravery.

Molly Bulmer and Alicia Richards were commended for their instant reactions to a frenzied attack on a pupil on the morning of 1 May 2024.

Play Brightcove video

Louis Melotte, who was 17 at the time, entered the school reception area with broken glass hidden up his sleeve. He then talked to receptionist Ms Richards before launching into an attack on a 12-year-old pupil.

Ms Richards and Ms Bulmer responded without hesitation to apprehend Melotte. Ms Bulmer managed to restrain him, allowing the pupil and her friends to escape.

Ms Bulmer was then struck with the glass at least ten times. Ms Richards arrived to support her and prevent Melotte from getting further into the school.

Both staff members suffered minor injuries and restrained him until South Yorkshire Police officers arrived at the scene to arrest him.

DCI Knowles, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Their actions that day prevented Melotte gaining access to the building, allowing school staff the time to initiate lockdown procedures and keep all the children in their care safe from harm.

"I have no doubts whatsoever that it was the actions of Ms Richards and Ms Bulmer that saved the community of Birley from what could have been the most unimaginable tragedy and I am truly humbled by their courage."

The pair were presented with awards on behalf of Judge Jeremy Richardson KC for their instant reactions to the incident at Birley Academy on the morning on 1 May 2024.

He said: "You didn't stand back but instead intervened in a very courageous manner without a thought for your own safety. Your actions are deserving of high praise as they were in the best tradition of education."

Louis Melotte was found guilty of three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent at Sheffield Crown Court in August.

Melotte, of Jaunty Avenue, Sheffield, was found guilty of three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in August.

He had already pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding without intent and possession of a sharply pointed article on a school premises.

The now 18-year-old was given a 10-year extended sentence comprising of five years in a young offenders institution and an extended licence period of five years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.