Police say there is a "significant possibility" a North Yorkshire mother missing for nine days went into a river.

Victoria Taylor, from Malton, has not been seen since the morning of Monday, 30 September.

At a press conference on Wednesday North Yorkshire Police said CCTV footage showed her heading towards a riverside playground on the morning she disappeared.

Personal belongings were found nearby.

Ch Supt Fiona Willey said: "Based on the discovery of Victoria’s belongings so close to the water’s edge, we must accept the significant possibility that Victoria has entered the River Derwent."

Nursing home nurse Miss Taylor, who is known as "Vixx" and is engaged and has a two-year-old daughter, was last seen at her home at around 9am on 30 September.

She later visited a BP petrol station and was then seen on CCTV at Malton Bus Station.

Victoria Taylor was seen on CCTV at a BP petrol station, left, and at Malton Bus Station. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

A major search operation has focused on the river.

Police have previously said that they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

During Wednesday's briefing, Ch Supt Willey reiterated that belief.

She added: "As with any investigation, we are very open-minded and will continue to explore all lines of enquiry."

Teams are continuing to search both above and below the surface of the river, with those involved using specialist sonar equipment.

Ch Supt Willey said Miss Taylor's family were going through an "unimaginable level of distress", adding that her disappearance had "shocked the local community".

" The river search is a slow and complex task, and the team are working methodically in difficult conditions," she added.

"The use of this specialist resource will continue in the coming days, and we are very much supported in this work by national policing advisors.

"Additional specialist police search officers are using drones to scour the rural areas close to where Victoria’s possessions were found."

The officer warned people against "misinformation and speculation, which is not helpful and is causing unnecessary anguish to Victoria’s family at this incredibly difficult time".

