A homeowner in Huddersfield has been left with a damaged and trashed house after a raid by burglars.

Criminals caused extensive damage, with cupboards emptied and belongings strewn throughout the rooms.

Paint was also splattered across the furniture and on the walls and surfaces of the home.

It is not yet known if anything was stolen from the property.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident occurred sometimes between 18 and 27 September. They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

