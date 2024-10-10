A York man has been jailed after knocking a 14-year-old boy unconscious in the street.

John Robert Sanderson, known as Robbie, said he punched the child in the face because he was having a bad day.

He broke several of the boy's teeth and left him with cuts and abnormal bleeding in his head after the incident on Tadcaster Road.

Sanderson, 28, said he was in a mood after he had argued with his partner which led to the violent outburst on the evening of 17 June, 2024.

The boy was taken to hospital and has since recovered from his head wounds.

He pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to three years and three months in jail at York Crown Court on Thursday, 8 October.

Police Investigator Mellisa Colley, said: "This was a serious assault by a grown man against a teenager, simply because Sanderson couldn't control his emotions.

"This random attack was traumatic for the victim, who's shown great courage in the way he's dealt with it."

