A fundraiser launched to support an 11-year-old girl who was orphaned after a crash has closed after reaching more than £408,000.

Poppie Roller was at her best friend's home when her parents and two sisters were involved in a collision with a motorbike on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on 21 July.

All four died at the scene, along with the couple who were riding the bike.

After the incident, Paul Hepple - the step father of Poppie's best friend - set up an online fundraiser with the aim of collecting £3,000 to support her with living expenses, counselling and education.

Flowers at the scene of the crash on the A61.

The Go Fund Me page quickly surpassed that figure and eventually closed on Friday, 11 October, having raised an "astonishing" £408,207.

Writing on the page, Mr Hepple praised donors "incredible generosity".

He said: "I never could have imagined the outpouring of love and support that followed.

"There have been 22,500 donations from people all over the world... It's truly remarkable."

He said "every single penny" would be put into a trust fund, managed by Poppie's aunt Faye, who is now caring for her.

Mr Hepple said Poppie was doing "as well as can be expected under the circumstances".

"She has bravely returned to school and, although she was nervous at first, she is slowly settling in," he said.

The road safety charity Brake has been supporting Poppie.

In a message to supporters, Mr Hepple added: Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your continued kindness, patience, and support. Your generosity has not only secured Poppie’s future but has also brought light during a very dark time.

