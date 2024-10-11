Part of the M1 in South Yorkshire will be closed over several nights after low temperatures slowed bridge repairs.

Closures were put in place on Monday, 7 October, after a damaged joint was found on a bridge between junctions 37 for Dodworth and 38 for Haigh.

National Highways has already carried out partial repairs and had planned to finish them by Thursday, with all lanes reopened.

But a spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, these have been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, including overnight low temperatures affecting concrete curing times."

The northbound carriageway between junctions 37 and 38 will close from 8pm on Friday to around 9am on Saturday.

It will then close from 8pm to 6am every night from Monday to Wednesday 14-16 October.

The National Highways spokesperson added: " Once a temporary fix has been completed, a permanent repair will be scheduled for a later date."