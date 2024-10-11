An uninsured driver who bought a new policy within minutes of killing a motorcyclist in an "act of self-preservation" has been jailed.

Cameron Ward, 30, was driving a Ford Fiesta when he crashed into Gregory Newcombe's Harley-Davidson bike, on the A684 near Bedale, North Yorkshire, on 10 July 2022.

Mr Newcombe, 26, was thrown into the air, landing on the car's roof and then rolling onto the ground nearby. He died at the scene.

Minutes later, Ward called an insurance company and bought a one-day policy.

Det Ch Insp Jeremey Bartley, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Despite being uninsured, he attempted to cover up his negligence by purchasing insurance just minutes after the crash – a clear act of self-preservation while a young man lay dying on the road due to his actions.

"Though the defendant had no intention of causing harm, his reckless behaviour led to the devastating loss of a young life, robbing him of the future he could have shared with his family."

Gregory Newcombe. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

A witness confirmed Ward had pulled out onto the road in front of Mr Newcombe's bike.

Ward claimed bright sunlight had blinded him as he looked out but investigators disproved the claim.

Ward was jailed for 10 months for causing death by careless driving, driving without insurance and perverting the course of justice.

In a statement, Mr Newcombe's family said: “There are no words to describe the enormous void and loss that has been created.

"Greg was a lovely caring young man who had everything to live for.

“Unfortunately, on Sunday 10 July 2022 he had everything stolen from him - his life, his future. Those are the greatest possessions anyone has, and they were stolen from him in the blink of an eye through carelessness."

