Police are searching for a man last seen leaving a hospital in Wakefield two days ago.

Leszek Kapla, who is 65, was last seen at Pinderfields Hospital at around 4pm on Thursday, 10 October and is believed to have left the facility at around 4.30pm.

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

Leszek is from the Knottingley area and is believed to be wearing a red coat and red jumper.

There are serious concerns for his welfare and officers are making extensive enquiries to locate him.

