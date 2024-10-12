Fans will be hoping for Super League glory this evening, as Hull KR contest their first ever Grand Final.

The Robins will meet defending champions Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford to decide who will be named Grand Final winners.

The game comes with added pressure for Rovers, who have gone nearly 40 years without a league title.

Hull KR come into the game as underdogs, but fans from across the country will be hoping for a cup upset as only four teams have won the competition in its history.

Fans turned out at Craven Park this morning, 12 October, for the journey to Old Trafford.

They hope to do so with Super League's recently crowned Man of Steel, in the form of local boy Mikey Lewis.

The half-back has been a central figure in Hull KR's surge to their first Grand Final.

Kick off is at 6pm and Lewis will be hoping to help Hull KR fly to new heights and go down in club history.

