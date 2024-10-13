A Bradford man has completed a unicycle charity ride that his father planned to do before he took his own life ten years ago.

Izak Lewis, 29, was taught to ride a unicyle as a child by his father, Patrick. Patrick had planned to do his own charity unicycle ride from Queensbury to London before he took his life, aged 49.

Patrick had lived with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia but Izak said he had no idea how much he was struggling before his death.

"People told me he was poorly but I didn't see it," Isak, said. "He was an amazing father and when I went to see him he didn't seem like a depressed man, but then obviously behind closed doors he was.

"I just wish he'd talked to me more and I wish I'd talked to him more."

In honour of his father, and to raise money for the charity Tough To Talk, Izak rode 273 miles from the south coast to Queensbury.

He was supported through the month-long challenge by his partner, Sophie, and brother, Oliver, and they took some of Patrick's ashes with them on the journey.

Izak said: "I've had days on this journey where I've felt really proud of what I've achieved. And it's a nice feeling and I'm glad those feelings have come off the back of doing this for my Dad.

"Strangely, I feel like my dad left me the challenge to complete as a way to bring me closure."

A crowd of family, friends and supporters gathered to celebrate the end of the challenge, including the founder of Tough to Talk, Steve Whittle.

He said: "We're incredibly proud of Izak for taking on this epic challenge.

"In 2023, we lost 4506 men to suicide in England and Wales alone. Men are dying three times more often than women by suicide and we can put a lot of this down to the stoic nature of men, the 'man-up' culture, and not talking about these issues.

"So that's what Tough To Talk does - we work in male-centric spaces to help create those environments where men can open up," he added.

Izak said he hoped the ride would give him a sense of peace while also helping others:

"I aim to raise awareness and support for others struggling with mental health and thoughts of suicide, offering them the hope and resilience I wish my dad had found."

