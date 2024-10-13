A man has died following a single-vehicle collision near Goole.

Officers were called to Johnny Moor Long Lane between Rawcliffe and Moorends in Doncaster at around 11.30pm last night, 12 October.

It is reported a silver Honda Jazz was travelling along Johnny Moor Long Lane away from Moorends, when it is believed to have collided with a wall.

An 81-year-old man who was driving the car at the time of the collision died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

People who may have witnessed the collision or a car matching this description in the time leading up to 11.30pm should contact police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.