A teenage boy has survived after being shot and attacked with a machete in Leeds.

The 16-year-old was found seriously injured after being assaulted by a gang on Cambrian Terrace, Holbeck, in the early hours of Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police said he had machete wounds to his leg and arm and a gunshot injury to his left arm.

Senior investigator Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: "Although the injuries the victim has received are not life-threatening, this attack could easily have had fatal consequences and we are treating it as attempted murder."

Police want to hear from witnesses and anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage.

Det Ch Insp Entwistle added: "We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we will be continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds district who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.