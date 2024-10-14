Hospital parking charges will increase from today (14 October) in a bid to help fund essential maintenance.

The cost to park at Barnsley hospital will rise, with the price of parking for 60 minutes increasing from £1.30 to £1.50. The price to park for 2-4 hours has increased from £4.10 to £4.70. Those with a weekly pass will now pay £11.50, instead of £10.

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said charges had only increased twice in the past 16 years.

The money would be re-invested into essential maintenance of running the car parks and other areas of the hospital where required.

A spokesperson from the trust said: " Car parking charges at the hospital have only increased twice in the past 16 years.

"Changes are now essential to ensure the Trust can cover the many costs associated with running and maintaining car parks.

"The income generated from car parking fees is re-invested into the general upkeep and essential maintenance of the car parks, and other key areas of the hospital as required, to improve the overall patient experience."

