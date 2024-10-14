A Sheffield Wednesday fan who posted on social media about the death of a rival supporter has pleaded guilty to sending offensive communications.

Richard Crisp, 55, was arrested after appearing to mock the death of West Bromwich Albion fan Mark Townsend.

Mr Townsend, 57, suffered a medical emergency in the Leppings Lane end and later died when the two sides met at Hillsborough on 28 September.

After the match, Crisp appeared to make a link to the 97 Liverpool fans who died at the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

He wrote: "What are we at now, 98? When we get to 100 we'll have a party."

The last picture of Mark Townsend, left.

Crisp, from Hillsborough, was charged with sending an indecent or offensive communication.

He admitted the charge when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday and will be sentenced at a later date.

Asked whether he had anything to say to Mr Townsend's family as he left court, Crisp said: "Not at this stage."

Crisp has already been banned from Sheffield Wednesday for life after the club condemned his "abhorrent social media post".

In a statement at the time the club said: "We condemn absolutely this outrageous behaviour and underline our zero tolerance policy towards unlawful activity on all social media platforms."

Crisp was also sacked by his employers, Wates Group.

