Police are investigating a series of incidents of parking signs being vandalised or stolen and fake tickets being stuck to cars.

Lincolnshire Police have received several reports of residential parking permit signs in Albany Street, Mill Road, Turner Street and Waldeck Street in Lincoln being spray-painted, covering the information for residents and the public.

On other occasions, signs have been removed. Police are treating the incidents as criminal damage and theft.

In a separate incident a resident found what appeared to be a parking enforcement ticket on their windscreen, only to discover it contained a blank note.

The resident was then verbally abused by a man.

Police are also investigating reports of another man in the area being abused.

Community beat manager PC Jo Witton said: “This is something that we know is really affecting the residents in that area, and we want them to know that we understand the impact it’s having, we’re taking it seriously, and we’re taking action.

"We’re of course keeping an open mind about who is responsible and the circumstances of each incident, but we believe they are connected."

She said officers had carried out house-to-house enquiries and checked CCTV and doorbell footage.

"Now, we need to call on the community for more help so we can try and bring an end to this issue," she added.

