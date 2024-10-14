Three men have been arrested after 7,000 fireworks were seized from a garage in Bradford.

Police attended St Leonards Grove in the Girlington area after residents reported fireworks being sold to children.

Officers seized the fireworks and arrested three men aged 22, 24 and 45 on suspicion of possessing criminal assets.

They have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Insp Osman Khan, of Bradford' police, said: "The bonfire period is typically a busy time for the emergency services, so it's great to see proactive work to protect the community is being carried out.

"We have been working with the community to raise awareness of the dangers of fireworks but also the laws around them.

"Letters have been sent out across schools in Bradford district and in areas where we typically have seen the anti-social use of fireworks."

