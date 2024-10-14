An XL bully dog that escaped being put down after its owner appealed a court ruling has savaged another dog owned by the same woman.

The dog was seized by police and was due to be destroyed after its owner failed to register it when a ban on the breed came into force in February.

But the woman successfully appealed the court's decision and was allowed to have the dog back in the family home.

South Yorkshire Police said it received a 999 call from the owner last week after it savaged another dog in her home and she was concerned for her young children’s safety.

Ch Insp Emma Cheney said: “The dog involved in this case has cost our force, and ultimately the taxpayer thousands of pounds.

“The kennelling cost for the dog was over £2,500, in addition to court costs, and further expense of police officers’ time, response and now the veterinary fees to destroy the dog.

“We are working hard to prevent injury from dangerous dogs to our communities but continue to need your help."

