A baby swan has been shot dead in one of at least two fatal attacks on the birds at a park in Barnsley.

The cygnet was found dead with gunshot wounds on Friday, 4 October, the day after the body of another young swan was found at Hoyle Mill Ponds, in Dearne Valley Park.

A third infant from the herd of eight has also gone missing.

Police and the RSPCA are looking for those responsible.

RSPCA Ch Insp Lynsey Harris, said: “It is absolutely disgusting that someone has purposefully targeted and killed these beautiful young birds, who would have brought a lot of joy to people visiting this park.

"We’d appeal to anyone with first-hand knowledge about this cruel incident to contact either ourselves or the police.”

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Killers can face six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

