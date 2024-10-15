A cosmetics company in Halifax has been fined more than £50,000 after inspectors found workers were at risk of being electrocuted.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) uncovered serious failings during unannounced checks at Sabel Cosmetic Limited's premises on Pellon Lane.

It said electrical faults posed a serious risk of electric shock and electrocution to workers.

The company had failed to address the problems, inspectors said.

Sabel was fined £56,695 and ordered to pay legal costs after admitting health and safety breaches at Leeds Magistrates Court.

HSE inspector Andrea Jones, said: "This case shows the importance of HSE inspections to help ensure health and safety risks are being managed effectively and protect people at work.

"It is essential that electrical wiring installations and electrical equipment are constructed and maintained in a safe condition to prevent injuries or even worse, death.

"In this case, simple inexpensive steps could have been taken to remedy the most serious defects. Instead the company's inaction has resulted in more than £60,000 in fines and costs."

