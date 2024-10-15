Inspectors say Humberside Police must improve the way it investigates crime after raising concerns about "lack of stability" in its leadership.

The force currently has no permanent chief constable after the former incumbent, Paul Anderson, suddenly retired in June.

It later emerged he was facing an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into alleged misconduct following allegations about his behaviour towards colleagues.

Following a routine inspection, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Humberside Police as "good".

But, while inspectors said the force was "outstanding" at preventing crime and protecting vulnerable people, they said officers needed to improve the way they investigate crime.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer said: "The force needs to make improvements to the quality and supervision of its investigations. This will make sure victims get the justice they deserve."

She added: "I have become concerned about a lack of stability in the chief officer team and among other senior leaders. And I am concerned about how this may negatively affect the force’s performance and culture now and in the future."

Humberside Police announced in June that Mr Anderson would be leaving the force's top job less than a year after his appointment.

The force's initial statement made no mention of allegations made against him.

But the following day, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had started an investigation after receiving a mandatory referral from the office of Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Jonathan Evison.

It said the allegations concerned standards of behaviour, largely relating to communication and behaviour towards colleagues.

Mr Evison later s aid he accepted his chief constable's retirement despite the IOPC investigation because it was cheaper than suspending him.

The force received no applications when it initially advertised the vacancy and said it would invite applications again this month.

In a letter to the HMICFRS following the latest inspection, Mr Evison said there were "further changes to come in the chief officer team" but added: "These do not give me cause forconcern."

He said the position of assistant chief constable would be filled after the current incumbent gave notice of their intention to retire next year.

In his letter Mr Evison added: "The absences in other senior roles to which you refer have been appropriately backfilled with no material impact on service due to the excellent pipeline of talent available in this force.

"Importantly there have been no concerns raised locally with me or with the force from ourpartners over any impact of these changes on the service offered to the public."

