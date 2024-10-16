Two men have been arrested following a high-speed police chase on a motorway in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police began following a car that was linked to a burglary in Durham along the A1 at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 15 October.

They tracked the car to Wetherby Services where it failed to stop for officers and drove off at speeds of more than 140mph.

The car was driving erratically along the motorway before leaving at junction 44.

Officers used a stinger device to deflate its tyres.

The two men, one aged 25 from Doncaster and one aged 29 of no fixed address, then ran from the vehicle.

After a short chase on foot, they were arrested in fields in the Aberford area.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police, possessing a knife and drug driving.

They were taken into police custody and will be transferred to the custody of Durham Constabulary.

