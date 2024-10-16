A mother who died after reporting an assault by her partner to the police was unlawfully killed, an inquest jury has concluded.

Daniela Espirito Santo, 23, was found unconscious at her property in Chestnut Grove in Grantham, Lincolnshire, after calling police to report an assault by her then-partner Julio Jesus, who had been released on police bail, before she died in the early hours of April 9, 2020.

The jury ruled on Wednesday, 16 October, 2024 that Ms Espirito Santo had been subjected to domestic abuse, assault, and coercive, controlling behaviour by Jesus in the period leading up to her death.

Ms Espirito Santo died from heart failure linked to a pre-existing condition, but the jury found that this was triggered "as a result of severe emotional stress" caused by the assault.

The jury also found there were "significant missed opportunities" by police to protect Ms Espirito Santo and her children.

Lincoln Coroner's Court heard that on the morning of 8 April, Ms Espirito Santo told police she feared for her life after an incident in which Jesus pinned her down on the bed and strangled her.

He was later arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and bailed, with conditions not to return home or contact the victim.

But Jesus, now 34, broke the conditions by calling Ms Espirito Santo and going to their property later that night.

She dialled 999 at 11.22pm to report him for assault again, but a police call handler deemed it non-urgent as he had left the property.

Ms Espirito Santo was told to call 101 and spent eight minutes on hold before the non-emergency call handler answered.

The inquest heard that by the time they answered, all the handler could hear were the distraught cries of Ms Espirito Santo's six-month-old baby.

An ambulance was called and CPR was performed, but she was pronounced dead at 12.58am on 9 April.

Ms Espirito Santo suffered from a heart condition called myocarditis and died that night as a result of myocardial insufficiency “precipitated by an altercation”, the jury found.

Police interviews with Mr Jesus following his partner’s death confirmed he was “fully aware” of the seriousness of her condition and how dangerous it could be.

The inquest heard Ms Espirito Santo had called police multiple times about her partner, Julio Jesus, between May 2019 and her death.

Dr Jacqueline Sebire, an assistant professor who has decades of experience in policing, previously told the inquest it was “inconceivable” that Mr Jesus was released on bail to live in his car around 200m away from where the assault happened.

Dr Sebire said there were other “missed opportunities” including the fact police officers did not identify or report Mr Jesus for coercive and controlling behaviour, and that incidents of domestic abuse were dealt with “in isolation”.

She added that key decision-makers’ domestic abuse training was outdated and that updating this would have been helpful in identifying coercive and controlling behaviour.

The jury found “officers did not carry out their duties in accordance with the APP (authorised professional practice)” and there were “significant missed opportunities to safeguard Daniela”.

The jury spokesperson added: “If these actions had been carried out, then the former partner on balance would have remained in custody.”

The family of Ms Espirito Santo said the inquest has “finally given Daniela a voice”.

They said: “Daniela was the most caring, loyal, heart-warming person. She was the light in a room. She would never judge anyone, ever.”

Coroner Paul Smith concluded the inquest by addressing her family and said: “It has undoubtedly been a very difficult three weeks for all of you, I’m aware.

“Nothing I, or the jury, can say today will change the tragic events of the 8th of April or take away the sense of loss I am sure you continue to experience.”

Ch Cons Paul Gibson, from Lincolnshire Police, said: "The jury have identified that Lincolnshire Police could have done more in our interactions with Daniela, and with her then-partner.

"We apologise to Daniela’s children, her family and her friends for the suffering they have endured since her death, and for where we could have done more.

"There is more work to be done in our prevention of and response to domestic abuse, along with the changes already made and we can speak about those later, for today we send our sincere condolences to Daniela’s family and friends."

Meanwhile, Derrick Campbell, from the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said: "We note the outcome of the inquest today and our thoughts remain with Ms Espirito Santo’s family and loved ones.

"During our investigation we did not identify any potential misconduct on the part of any Lincolnshire Police officers.

"In light of additional evidence heard at the inquest, we will now be consulting with Ms Espirito Santo’s family before determining what further investigation may be required."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.