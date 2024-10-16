Play Brightcove video

Residents at a care home in Derbyshire are heading to the red carpet after starring in a comedy western film.

Eleven residents of the Old Vicarage Residential Home in Bakewell, with a combined age of 948, have written and filmed their own western - based on Robin Hood and set in West Yorkshire.

The Tale of Robin of Otley features 84-year-old Tony Jackson, who has Parkinson's, as the Sheriff.

He told ITV News: "Over the last four years, my health has deteriorated. I had cancer of the throat, that's why my voice is like this. It lays in my voice box. Then I got prostate cancer and I had COVID twice.

"I fell down due to low blood pressure and broke my hip and had to have a replacement. On top of all that I was in a car accident where I was asleep in the passenger seat and the driver fell asleep too.

"So, all in all, Ive had a rough time and I was ready for drawing the final curtain. But then we started on this and it gave me another purpose.

"Now I have difficulty using a knife and fork, but my brain's still there. It's not destroyed that. So it's given me a new lease of life.

"Like [ITV] being here today. My mind has helped achieve that. So it's given me a purpose for living again."

The film, which includes deadly shootouts and Yorkshire puddings, stars 96-year-old Geoff Hinchcliffe as Robin.

He said he thinks they chose him "because [he's] a Yorkshireman."

A red carpet premiere is taking place in Bakewell on Wednesday, 16 October.Irene Onion, who plays Lord Elvis, said: "Everyone can feel involved. A lot of people have taken part in it, even if it's just a the odd line or two and I think they've enjoyed it.

"And that's important for somewhere like this. It helps you to just get on with things. Life's worthwhile after all."

