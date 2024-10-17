An animal sanctuary owner has been banned from keeping animals for life after an investigation found she kept them in appalling conditions.

Tamara Lloyd, who owned and ran the Alternative Animal Sanctuary in New York, near Boston, saw her sentence increased after appealing her previous convictions.

More than 70 cats, 14 pigs, along with dogs, horses and terrapins were among the animals kept in awful conditions.

The RSPCA executed two separate warrants in May 2019 and January 2020 after concerns were raised about the welfare of animals in her care.

Lloyd was given a lifetime ban on keeping animals at Lincoln Crown Court. Credit: MEN Media

PC Martin Green of the Rural Crime Action Team at Lincolnshire Police said: "This is not sadistic behaviour, but it is driven by your unshakeable belief that all experts are wrong and you are the only person who knows and understands you animals.

"This led to prolonged and repeated incidents of neglect and deliberate disregard to the welfare of the animals.

"This was one of the worst cases of neglect involving animals I have seen in many years, mainly due to the number of animals that were present, with only one person responsible for their welfare."

Lincoln Crown Court heard: "In contrast to what would be expected of a reasonable animal shelter, she kept next to no records of the animals and any medical treatment they received, so much of what she says is a matter of assertion.

"We note that she says that she carried the information in her head but also asserts that she is no good on dates and times, which would make it even less appropriate to keep no paper records."

Lloyd owned and ran the Alternative Animal Sanctuary in New York, near Boston. Credit: MEN Media

In 2020, she was convicted of 17 animal welfare offences, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA. She was then given a ten year disqualification order.

Lloyd launched an appeal but has seen her sentence increased after losing in court.

She was given a life ban and ordered to pay £65,000. She was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, at Lincoln Crown Court on 27 September.

The court ordered a deprivation order for all the animals in the care of the RSPCA. The charity can now legally rehome all the animals.

