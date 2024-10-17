A man has been arrested after £2000 worth of power cables were stolen from a breast screening unit.

Members of staff said they saw two people approaching the unit in the car park of Lakeside Retail Park in Scunthorpe on Friday, 11 October.

They said the two people stole the cables before fleeing the scene.

Humberside Police has now arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of theft, as well as six counts of shop theft.

He remains in custody at this time.

