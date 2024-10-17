Play Brightcove video

Report by Helen Steel.

A Barnsley man who was diagnosed with terminal cancer has fulfilled his childhood dream of flying a spitfire.

Eric Emery, 68, played on the famous fighter planes at a local RAF station when he was a child while his dad worked as an engineer repairing them.

Having worked as a nurse in the NHS for 30 years, last week was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and told he had just four weeks left to live.

H is family were determined to make his dream come true while they still could.

When asked what his late dad would think of his flight, Eric said: "Words can't get there. Just doesn't work. From four years old to me now at 68 - you know.

"This is on my bucket list, and I've got quite a big bucket list I can assure you."

During the flight from Leeds East airport , Eric helped fly the plane as it passed over the famous Dambusters reservoir.

After hearing Eric's story, the spitfire crew gave him extra time in the air.

Pauline Emery, Eric's wife, said: "When you get that diagnosis - don't sit back and take it, get out there and tackle it."

"Start kicking! Cos we are doing!", Eric added.

Eric and his wife embraced after he completed his spitfire flight. Credit: ITV News

Eric's stepdaughter, Lisa Smith, said: "As a family we've al chipped in and said go on he's doing it, he's going in that spitfire!"

When asked if he would do the same for others, she said: "Oh he would give you his last penny. I was going to say the last hair on his head but he hasn't got any left!"

Eric's family watched on from the runway. Credit: ITV News

Eric's family watched on as he performed a victory roll - the very manouvre which used to cause the planes to cut out.Pilot Trevor Lawrence said: ''He came to the airfield and he showed me a little note - written on it was a registration and he said do you know anything about this spitfire? And I said we are actually going on that now.

"It's those stories and tales which come out in the wash with these spitfires and that's what makes it special.''

