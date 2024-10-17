A Bradford money launderer who fled the country while he was on trial has been jailed almost 12 years after he was convicted.

Yasar Hussain, 43, was found guilty of 13 counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in December 2012.

The charges related to over £300,000 paid into business accounts owned by Hussain.

This was after he set up a company to manufacture an energy drink styled on the Duracell battery brand, but he did not have Duracell's permission to use their intellectual property.

He had travelled overseas and persuaded four international companies to pay advance fees for the sole distribution rights to the drink in their countries.

Hussain, formerly of Ashburnam Grove in Manningham, used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

During his trial at Hull Crown Court in November 2012, he fled the country despite being bailed not to leave the court precinct.

West Yorkshire Police later traced him to Dubai where he was using a false identity.

He was apprehended by Polish authorities in August 2024 after flying from Dubai to Warsaw Airport.

Hussain was extradited back to the UK in October for sentencing by the original trial judge.

His original sentence of seven years and six months was handed down in his absence in January 2013.

He was given a further six month sentence for failing to appear in court in relation to the original trial. He was handed another six month sentence for failing to appear in court in relation to an unrelated dangerous driving charge from July 2009. Both additional sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

David Charity, Financial Investigations Manager at West Yorkshire Police's Economic Crime Unit, said: "Hussain thought he could evade justice by leaving the country in the middle of his original trial, but he was sentenced in his absence.

"I'm pleased that, thanks to some great partnership working with overseas authorities he was detained and brought back to the country where he can finally start serving a lengthy prison sentence."

A further Proceeds of Crime Act order in relation to the £300,00 will be heard before magistrates at a later date.

