A businessman who founded a chain of curry restaurants and was dubbed 'the King of Curry' has died aged 56.

Shabir Hussain founded Akbar's restaurant in Bradford in 1995, before later expanding to cities including Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Following the announcement of his death, Akbar's said all its restaurants would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday as a result.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shabir Hussain, founder of Akbar's Restaurant Group," the chain posted on social media.

"All restaurants will now be closed and will reopen on Friday at 17:00 BST.

"Please remember Shabir Hussain in your prayers. May Allah (SWT) grant him the highest rank in Jannah and bring peace and strength to his family during this difficult time."

Hundreds gathered for the funeral.

The restauranteur, known for inventing the hanging naan tree, announced he had cancer last year.

Today, people lined the streets to pay their respects at his funeral.

Fatima Patel, editor of the Asian Standard and a friend of Mr Hussain for two decades, told ITV News: "Shabir was a phenomenal person.

"I don't think he'll ever be forgotten. He was a larger than life character, he had a very strong personality.

"Nobody ever leaves him without being charmed. He's created a huge legacy for Bradford."

The Labour MP for Bradford West, Naz Shah, said she was "deeply saddened" by the culinary star’s passing.

She told ITV News: "He was a giant of a man. He made a huge contribution to the city and epitomised the best of Bradford.

"We're curry capital so many years running, he was a key player in putting Bradford on the map."

