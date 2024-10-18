Play Brightcove video

Video report by Michael Billington.

An ex-offender says attempts to stamp out drugs in prison are merely "dressing the wounds".

Mike Thompson served 14 months in two prisons, including HMP Doncaster, which this week launched an operation to stop drugs being smuggled to inmates.

Specialist searches of 300 staff and visitors were carried out and officers patrolled the perimeter, including using drones and search dogs.

Mr Thompson, who was himself sentenced for drug dealing, said such initiatives were not dealing with the root causes.

"From the perspective of the prisons, they need to be seen to be doing something," he said.

"But it is only dressing the wounds, it's not getting to the core of the issue.

"I think until those needs are met, the demand on the prison service, or the burden on the prison service to deal with issues around drugs and violence from drugs and anti social behaviour, will only carry on."

'Zero tolerance approach'

This year alone, HMP Doncaster has caught 41 prisoners attempting to smuggle contraband into prison when they have arrived as new inmates.

Six prison visitors have been arrested after attempting to smuggle something into the prison that has been identified by drug sniffer dogs.

The operation at Doncaster comes two years after a prison officer was jailed for her part in a gang smuggling drugs inside.

Mr Thompson said illegal substances inside were commonplace. He said: "During my first week in prison, within the first few days I experienced seeing a parcel of illicit items being thrown over the fence into the yard.

"Just like that you can see just how easy it is to get these illicit items to make their way into a secure environment like that."

Rachel Barras, deputy director at HMP Doncaster, said: "We have a zero tolerance approach to drugs in prisons, because that can fuel violence, bullying, and it puts both prisoners and staff at risk."

