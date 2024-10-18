Sheffield United will pay tribute to former player George Baldock as they face Leeds United at their first game since his death.

The Blades travel to Elland Road on Friday in the Championship, nine days after Baldock was found dead in a swimming pool at his home in Greece at the age of 31

The defender played more than 200 games for the Blades during his seven years at Bramall Lane, winning two promotions to the Premier League.

He was with Greek side Panathinaikos when he died.

Players will wear black armbands and hold a minute's silence before Friday's match.

Representatives from the two clubs will lay flowers at the away end.

Blades' manager Chris Wilder said: "It's been really difficult.

"There's something else miles bigger than this football game. It puts everything into perspective.

"But we have to get on with life. We have to do what's right and what George would've wanted us to do."

Buckinghamshire-born Baldock began his career with MK Dons and had loan spells at Northampton and Oxford.

He spent the majority of his time at Sheffield United under the leadership of Wilder, who rejoined the club last December.

Wilder added: "He was a player who meant so much to everybody at Sheffield United.

"People don't realise how close these boys are. Their connection is huge and I think that goes under the radar.

"You might see an auntie or uncle once every few weeks, but these boys are in each others pockets 24/7 for 10 or 11 months of the season.

"That's not even touching on the loss his family are having to cope with."

Baldock left the Blades in the summer to join Panathinaikos.

A post-mortem examination in Greece confirmed he drowned.

Tributes have mounted at Bramall Lane in the days since his death.

