Woman, 82, dead after crash in Leeds
An 82-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Leeds.
The crash happened on Rawdon Road in Horsforth at around 2pm on Thursday, 17 October.
The elderly woman was driving a Ford Fiesta when it collided with an Audi S3 travelling in the opposite direction.
It's thought the woman suffered a medical episode while driving. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died that evening.
The Audi driver only received minor injuries.
West Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who saw the crash to come forward.
