An 82-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Leeds.

The crash happened on Rawdon Road in Horsforth at around 2pm on Thursday, 17 October.

The elderly woman was driving a Ford Fiesta when it collided with an Audi S3 travelling in the opposite direction.

It's thought the woman suffered a medical episode while driving. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died that evening.

The Audi driver only received minor injuries.

West Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.