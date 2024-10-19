A major motorway in West Yorkshire and over the Pennines is blocked due to a vehicle fire on the eastbound carriageway.

Heavy traffic built on the M62 from J23 for Huddersfield at Outlane to J22 for Rishworth Moor at lunchtime on Saturday October 19.

All traffic has been held to deal with the incident.

Two lanes are also closed westbound at the same location.

National Highways said: "This is due to a car fire on the hard shoulder. Fire crews are on scene damping down the vehicle."

There are currently delays of around 30 minutes.

