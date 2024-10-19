A fire at a straw business in North Yorkshire has raged through the night as fire engines from across the region work to dampen it down.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service say ten of its engines were sent to Hagg Lane in Cawood near Selby after a large barn fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday October 19.

Some neighbours were evacuated in case the fire spread further and local residents have been told that the fire will likely continue to smoulder for another week.

Fire appliances will remain on site until it is put out and the service has asked anyone living in the local area to keep their doors and windows closed.

Water was taken from nearby Bishop Dyke to hose down the 6,000 straw bales in the biggest barn.

While no injuries were reported, cattle, turkeys, hens and guinea fowl were evacuated to a field.

The fire service said: "Crews from Selby, Tadcaster, York, Huntington, Acomb, Easingwold, Malton and Garforth responded to multiple agricultural buildings containing straw and animals on fire.

"Crews surrounded the fire using hose reel jets and main jets to begin extinguishing whilst other crews assisted the farmer in moving the animals to a safe location.

"This incident is still on going but has now been scaled back."

