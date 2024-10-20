Police in North Yorkshire say they are seeking the family of a woman after being handed her ashes following a house clearance.

An urn containing the ashes of Marlene Charlesworth was handed in to Northallerton Police Station by a landlord earlier this year.

Attempts by the landlord to contact the previous tenant have been unsuccessful.

Enquiries by the police to a local funeral home also failed to find contact details for Marlene's family members.

Ms Charlesworth was cremated in Leeds on 23 October 2014.

Officers say they are keeping the urn safe at the police station while they continue efforts to contact her family.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 12240114757.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.