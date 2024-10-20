Specialist officers are searching parts of a Grimsby neighbourhood after two boys were found requiring assistance in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to the River Freshney shortly after 5am on Sunday 20 October and found two sick teenage boys.

Humberside Police say it has been helped by partner agencies to try to ascertain whether any other people there are in need of help.

A statement read: "A scene guard is currently in place whilst specialist officers and partner agencies carry out searches in the area to establish if there are any other people that require assistance.

"We urge anyone with information that may assist our investigations to please call us on 101 quoting log 94 of 20 October."

