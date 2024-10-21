Three men have been jailed for their part in a drugs gang which smuggled millions of pounds worth of cocaine into the UK hidden in sliced mushrooms.

The National Crime Agency dismantled the group, which used Scunthorpe haulage company Merc Trans Ltd as a front, after a lorry was stopped at the port of Killingholme in Lincolnshire.

Officers found 290kg of cocaine during a search of the vehicle, which had travelled across from Holland by ferry.

The driver, Darryl Sellars, 35, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years last June after pleading guilty to importing class A drugs.

Ryan Dobb-Clarke and Peter Crunkhurn, both 30, who also worked for the company, were jailed for drugs offences on 21 October.

From left to right: Ryan Dobb Clarke (30), Darryl Sellars (35) and Peter Crunkhurn (30) Credit: National Crime Agency

Sellars and Crunkhurn made seven other lorry trips to the Netherlands and back in the weeks before the seizure, all orchestrated by Dobb-Clarke who was the company's Operations Manager.

The phones of all three were seized and officers discovered WhatsApp messages sent by Dobb-Clarke to arrange the journeys.

A message he sent to Crunkhurn read, "can you do Holland next week? Go Thursday night? So back Saturday morning in UK? I need answers mate please".

Officers found 290kg of cocaine hidden in sliced mushrooms in a lorry Credit: National Crime Agency

Julie Booker, NCA Branch Commander, said: "Dismantling the networks responsible for importing and distributing harmful drugs is a key part of the NCA's mission to protect the public from serious and organised crime.

"These men mistakenly thought they could hide their criminality behind a legitimate company, but our thorough investigation foiled their operation and put them before the courts.

"This investigation has prevented a huge amount of class A drugs reaching the UK county lines supply chain, where it would have fuelled violence and the exploitation of children and vulnerable adults."

Dobb-Clarke was jailed for 18 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Crunkhurn was sentenced to 12 years after he was found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

