A report has found a prisoner who died at HMP Humber told staff of his suicidal thoughts on four occasions before he took his own life in January 2020.

Keith Turner, who was 50, died on 9 January 2020 from self-inflicted injuries in his cell.

On the morning of Mr Turner's death, around one hour before he was found, his wife called the prison's switchboard and asked for someone to check on her husband because she has not heard from him.

A recently published report written by Sue McAllister CB for the Prions & Probation Ombudsman said: "I am concerned that the switchboard operator did not refer Mr Turner’s wife to the Safer Custody hotline. This was a missed opportunity for someone to check on Mr Turner.

"I am also concerned that there was a delay in sending an emergency ambulance to treat Mr Turner, as prison staff initially gave insufficient information to the ambulance service for them to treat the call as an emergency."

Mr Turner had been jailed for three years and nine months at York Crown Court in March 2019 after he pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship. He was previously sentenced to 16 months imprisonment in 2012 for abusive behaviour towards two other women.

In her report Ms McAllister found there were many missed opportunities for the mental health team to support Mr Turner’s mental health.

She said: "In December 2019, Mr Turner told healthcare staff on four occasions that he was having suicidal thoughts. I am very concerned that healthcare staff did not start Prison Service suicide and self-harm monitoring or share this information with prison staff."

The report found that a senior nurse noted that within a mental health review on 14 December Mr Turner was "terrible down and does not think he can get much lower". The senior nurse did not start the Prison Service Suicide and self-harm monitoring, known as ACCT.

Keith Turner died at HMP Humber in 2020

On 18 December Mr Turner noted in a mental health referral form that he has "suicidal thoughts daily" and in further reviews with nurses he told staff he woke up every morning with thoughts of suicide.

At 8.53am on 9 January 2020, Mr Turner’s wife telephoned HMP Humber’s switchboard and asked if someone could check on her husband as she had not heard from him that morning. He normally called his wife before 8am every weekday, except Bank Holidays.The operator incorrectly told her that as Mr Turner had contacted her within the last seven days, they could not ask for an update, according to the report. They did not refer Mr Turner’s wife to the prison’s Safer Custody hotline.At approximately 9.55am, a prisoner found Mr Turner on the floor of his cell in a pool of blood. He had a self-inflicted wound and was pronounced dead by an air ambulance doctor at 10.34am, despite efforts from prison staff and paramedics to resuscitate him.In her report, Ms McAllister expressed condolences to Mr Turner’s family and friends. Although the report was carried out in October 2020, it could only be published now due to waiting for the outcome of the inquest into his death. At the inquest, held from 16 to 23 September 2024, the jury concluded Mr Turner died by suicide.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Since his death, HMP Humber has made significant improvements, including better communication between healthcare and prison staff, enhanced training for managing prisoners at risk, and the introduction of a dedicated safer custody line."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...