A pensioner has died in a house fire in the Rothwell area of Leeds.

Emergency services were called to the house on Haighside Close, Rothwell, at around 5.15am on Sunday morning.

The man, who was in his eighties and was the only person at the address, was rescued from the house and given emergency treatment.

He was pronounced dead by ambulance staff at the scene a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police say there were no suspicious circumstances to his death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...