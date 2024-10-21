Play Brightcove video

Nottinghamshire Police have shared footage of a dangerous driver being chased down and arrested on the A631.

The roads policing team spotted the black Ford Focus on the evening of Tuesday 15 October.

The car had fake registration plates and was travelling away from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire into Nottinghamshire.

Police then followed the car, which was travelling at speed, overtaking other motorists and ran a red light as he headed towards Bawtry.

F ootage shows the driver then drive on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic, forcing other motorists to quickly swerve to avoid a crash.

As the car went back to right side of the road, it then crashed into a member of the public’s car, causing minor damage.

The pursuing officer then bumped into the ford causing him to veer off the road into a field just over Scaftworth Hill.

The officer then chased the driver down on foot and arrested him on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, going equipped for theft, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was later released on conditional bail.

Neighbourhood inspector Rob Harrison said: “I want to reassure our residents that we will do everything we can to disrupt, catch, and ultimately lock up individuals who are committing these serious offences."

